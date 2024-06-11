Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Ultimate 4th of July Guide 2024

When it comes to the Fourth of July, there’s no better place than the Gem State to celebrate! It’s hard to believe that Independence Day 2024 will be here in just a few weeks. We’ve rounded up all the best Fourth of July activities happening in the Boise Area and its stunning, nearby mountain towns!

Now, we will tell you that each of these Independence Day Celebrations are amazing in their own way, they’re not home to the largest Fourth of July Fireworks show in the state. For that, you’ll have to pack some snacks and gear up for a four-hour road trip to Eastern Idaho. That honor belongs to the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls! Organizers estimate that they’ll shoot off more than 18,505 brilliant shells during that fireworks display on Thursday, July 4 at approximately 10:03 p.m.

While the displays in the Treasure Valley and its nearby mountain towns might not be as big, they’re still really impressive and many go beyond just the bangs and booms of fireworks! They include other fun summer traditions like car shows, fun runs, rubber duck races and more.

We hate to play favorites but Melba’s probably home to our favorite fun run and parade. Star’s fireworks display is our personal favorite in the Treasure Valley! But that’s just one author’s opinion.

Whether you already know where you’re planning to celebrate or are looking for a new way to ring in the Fourth of July in 2024, our region of Idaho is literally exploding (yay, fireworks puns) with options to put together an unforgettable holiday!

If you organize or represent an event that we missed, click HERE to send us the 411. We’d be happy to add it to our guide.

