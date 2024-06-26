One of Boise’s Greatest Summer Traditions Returns to Roaring Springs

On your mark, get set, SWIM! The Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County returns to Roaring Springs this August!

Have you ever wondered what the Endless River at Roaring Springs would look like with 10,000 toy dolphins swimming through it? Well, you've got a chance to see it for yourself on Sunday, August 11 during the 24th Annual Great Dolphin Dunk!

Here's how it works. Adopt your dolphins at the Roaring Springs ticket booth or through the Boys and Girls club website beginning at noon on Wednesday, June 26 after the “Hope Float.” Your dolphin, along with a couple thousand of its closest friends, will be dropped into the Endless River at high noon on race day! If your dolphin is one of the first four to make it all the way around the river, you're going home with an incredible prize!

2024 Great Dolphin Dunk Grand Prizes

4th Place: Pizza for a year from Idaho Pizza Company

3rd Place: $500 Cash from P1FCU

2nd Place: $500 From Bent Nail Inspections

1st Place: Four 2024/2025 Roaring Springs Season Passes

This year, the goal is to raise $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County through the Dolphin Dunk. That money helps the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County continue to provide after-school care, homework help and healthy meals for more than 4,600 kids in the Treasure Valley!

Ready to adopt your dolphin? Remember you can do it, through the Roaring Springs ticket office, the Boys and Girls Club Website or one of the Boys and Girls Club kids. For every 25 dolphins a member sells, they’ll get rewarded with a free ticket to Roaring Springs, so if you know a member, help them out!

Our community has raised over $1 million over the Dolphin Dunk's first 23 years. So get to adopting those dolphins and keep listening to win your first dolphin for FREE! We're so excited to be part of this event with our friends from Western Heating & Air and KTVB!

