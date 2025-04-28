Win Roaring Springs Season Passes with 107.9 LITE-FM‘s App Grab!

Warmer days. Later sunsets. You know what that means, right? Summer is right around the corner and the coolest place to spend it in the Treasure Valley is gearing up for a brand new season!

Of course, we’re talking about Roaring Springs in Meridian. While the waterpark continues to work on Phase 2 of their major expansion that will make it one of the largest waterparks in the country, they continue adding little touches to make each season more special than the last.

This year that means adding a DJ night on Friday nights June 20-August 22 (with the exception of the Fourth of July) and Dive-In Movies, thanks to the addition of a large video screen over the wave pool, on Saturday nights June 21-August 23!

The cool part? If you’re a season pass holder these new events are already included with your pass! The even cooler part? We’re giving you an opportunity to win a pair of season passes for free with 107.9 LITE-FM’s first “App Grab” of the year!

What is the 107.9 LITE-FM “App Grab?”

It’s YOUR chance to grab some of the shiniest prizes in the LITE-FM prize closet just for downloading our app. If you don’t have it, download it using the box below.

Now that you have the app, the scavenger hunt begins! From April 28-May 16, we’ll hide beachballs in articles on our app. If you find one, click it and enter the word you saw on the beachball with the corresponding number in the right hand corner. Every beachball you find is another entry into the contest.

We’ll call our grand prize winner on Monday, May 19 so make sure you have our number, 208-383-1079, programmed in your phone so that you know that I’m calling when you win!

Stay Tuned for MORE LITE-FM App Grabs Throughout the Summer!

