Idaho&#8217;s Most Popular 2026 Spring Break Destinations Are Crawling With Bed Bugs

Idaho’s Most Popular 2026 Spring Break Destinations Are Crawling With Bed Bugs

wildpixel

Even though winter in Idaho was surprisingly mild, Idaho families are still taking advantage of Spring Break to travel. In fact, the Boise Airport is expecting 165,000 passengers to pass through the airport between now and March 22. 

While the goal is to get through the trip worry-free, there could be hiccups along the way thanks to a partial government shutdown. Right now, Boise’s incredible TSA staff is working without pay. We’ve flown twice during the shutdown and admire how friendly, helpful and positive they’ve remained. The security lines during our trips seemed unaffected and moved quickly. 

READ MORE: 7 Snacks Banned from Carry-Ons at Idaho Airports

However, some major hubs are experiencing anywhere from 47-minute to three-hour waits to get through security. That means your return trip might not be as smooth as your departure from Boise. It’s a good idea to arrive at the airport earlier than you normally would. 

Idahoans Should Look For Signs of Bed Bug Infestations While Traveling

John-Reynolds
loading...

Once you make it through security and arrive at your destination, the last thing you want is another unwelcome surprise waiting for you at the hotel. Travelers heading to some of the nation’s most popular Spring Break destinations should be on high alert because several of those cities rank among the most bed bug-infested in the country. 

107.9 LITE FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Bed bugs aren’t considered dangerous and don’t transmit disease the way that mosquitos do, but they are arguably one of the most stressful souvenirs you can bring home. Not only are they tiny, but they can compress their bodies to easily hide in luggage, clothing and shoes making it easy to carry them from your hotel room to your bedroom without realizing it. 

Once they’re in your home, they can multiply quickly and getting rid of them can be rather expensive. So do yourself a favor and look for signs of an infestation after you check in. You may not be able to see them with the naked eye, but if you see rusty blood spots, molted exoskeletons or smell something that’s sort of musty and sort of sweet, your room may have a bed bug problem. 

Which Idaho Spring Break Destinations Have a Bed Bug Problem?

juststock
loading...

AAA recently released a list of the most popular destinations Idahoans are traveling to for Spring Break 2026. Six of those destinations also appear on Orkin’s list of the most bed bug infested cities in America. If you’re traveling to these cities, you’ll want to read through Orkin’s additional safety tips:

Las Vegas

vichie81
loading...

San Diego

SeanPavonePhoto
loading...

Los Angeles

choness
loading...

Nashville

Judy Kennamer
loading...

Washington D.C.

idesignimages
loading...

Seattle

moodboard
loading...

Traveling somewhere else for Spring Break? Here’s a look at Orkin's most recent Top 50 list. 

Orkin's America's Top 50 Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations

Orkin recently updated their list of the "Worst Cities for Bed Bugs" for 2025. Based on the number of bed bug treatments performed at homes and commercial buildings, these are cities you want to be extra vigilant in.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: Gallery, newsletter, travel
Categories: Local News

More From 107.9 LITE FM