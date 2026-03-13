Even though winter in Idaho was surprisingly mild, Idaho families are still taking advantage of Spring Break to travel. In fact, the Boise Airport is expecting 165,000 passengers to pass through the airport between now and March 22.

While the goal is to get through the trip worry-free, there could be hiccups along the way thanks to a partial government shutdown. Right now, Boise’s incredible TSA staff is working without pay. We’ve flown twice during the shutdown and admire how friendly, helpful and positive they’ve remained. The security lines during our trips seemed unaffected and moved quickly.

READ MORE: 7 Snacks Banned from Carry-Ons at Idaho Airports

However, some major hubs are experiencing anywhere from 47-minute to three-hour waits to get through security. That means your return trip might not be as smooth as your departure from Boise. It’s a good idea to arrive at the airport earlier than you normally would.

Idahoans Should Look For Signs of Bed Bug Infestations While Traveling

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Once you make it through security and arrive at your destination, the last thing you want is another unwelcome surprise waiting for you at the hotel. Travelers heading to some of the nation’s most popular Spring Break destinations should be on high alert because several of those cities rank among the most bed bug-infested in the country.

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Bed bugs aren’t considered dangerous and don’t transmit disease the way that mosquitos do, but they are arguably one of the most stressful souvenirs you can bring home. Not only are they tiny, but they can compress their bodies to easily hide in luggage, clothing and shoes making it easy to carry them from your hotel room to your bedroom without realizing it.

Once they’re in your home, they can multiply quickly and getting rid of them can be rather expensive. So do yourself a favor and look for signs of an infestation after you check in. You may not be able to see them with the naked eye, but if you see rusty blood spots, molted exoskeletons or smell something that’s sort of musty and sort of sweet, your room may have a bed bug problem.

Which Idaho Spring Break Destinations Have a Bed Bug Problem?

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AAA recently released a list of the most popular destinations Idahoans are traveling to for Spring Break 2026. Six of those destinations also appear on Orkin’s list of the most bed bug infested cities in America. If you’re traveling to these cities, you’ll want to read through Orkin’s additional safety tips:

Las Vegas

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San Diego

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Los Angeles

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Nashville

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Washington D.C.

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Seattle

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Traveling somewhere else for Spring Break? Here’s a look at Orkin's most recent Top 50 list.