If you’re an Idahoan who loves to travel, you already know that reaching certain parts of the country isn’t always convenient or cheap!

Idaho is One of The Most Expensive States to Fly From

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Whether you’re headed to Sin City or off to a fun adventure elsewhere, recent research done by Vegas Insider may bum you out. They compared airfare prices at major airports across the country and found that Idaho ranks as the sixth most expensive state to fly from. They say the average cost of a plane ticket in the Gem State is $419.02

READ MORE: 19 Items Banned from Carry-On Luggage at Idaho Airports

Break it down by airport and the news gets worse. Boise ranks as the 11th most expensive airport to fly from in the entire country.

Traveling to the East Coast Means Long Travel Days from Idaho

PeopleImages PeopleImages loading...

Vegas Insider was on the money when I looked at what I paid for a trip to Pittsburgh, PA in July. Before baggage fees, the trip cost $421.56. Sure, I’d love a cheaper fare but the cost isn’t the hardest pill to swallow on this trip. It’s the travel time.

Get our free mobile app

The Boise Airport really lacks options for direct flights going east. The furthest east you can fly nonstop is Atlanta with Delta’s flight clocking in at just over four hours.

The only other direct flights east of the Mississippi are to Chicago’s O’Hare offered by United and American. Those flights are around three and a half hours long.

So to get to Pittsburgh? I’m looking at a 6.5 hour travel day if you include my layover at ORD. To keep the trip affordable, I have a ridiculous 11 hour travel day that will take me from Pittsburgh to Chicago to Los Angeles to Boise.

Idahoans Will Try to Save Where They Can

kwanchaichaiudom kwanchaichaiudom loading...

When you’re already shelling out hundreds of dollars and sacrificing entire days of your trip to travel, finding little ways to cut costs becomes a survival skill. One of the easiest places to do that? Snacks and airport meals.

You may love people watching at airports bars, you have to admit that airport food is outrageously overpriced. A burger and a beer could easily cost you over $30. Even worse? The portions are so huge and heavy that you’re stuck deciding between eating it all, which will make you feel bloated and miserable on your next flight or letting that expensive food go to waste.

7 Snacks That Might Get Confiscated by TSA

martince2 martince2 loading...

That’s why you may opt to pack your own snacks. Not just to save money, but to avoid feeling bloated or sluggish throughout the trip.

But not everything you pack will make it through the TSA checkpoint at the Boise airport. Some food items are restricted, so if you’re not careful, a very apologetic security agent might confiscate them and dump them in the trash.

TSA May Confiscate These 7 Common Snacks From Your Bag at Idaho Airports Because these foods are not exactly "solids" there are restrictions if you're trying to bring them through security in your carry-on bag. Here's what you need to know! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart