AAA is once again predicting record numbers for the Christmas and New Year travel periods. We know that when you travel, the last thing you want to have is your device give up on you. If it does, you’ll miss out on capturing photos and video memories of the holidays or even worse, not be able to access your boarding pass.

The easiest way to make sure you’re not caught with a dead battery? Grabbing a portable power bank to charge up on the go. Unfortunately, a company who touts itself as “Amazon’s No. 1 Best Seller Portable Charging Brand” has just recalled more than 200,000 of its products.

INIU Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

According to a recall notice, INIU has recalled approximately 210,000 power banks after receiving reports of the lithium ion-batteries inside overheating and igniting. That’s not just a fire risk, it’s a burn risk for anyone who may be carrying the product in their pocket.

The company disclosed that of the 15 reports they’ve received about their product overheating, 11 of them resulted in fires that caused over $380,000 in property damage. Three resulted in minor burns.

Recall Affects Older Models

INIU continues to be a popular choice for Idahoans because of their performance and affordability. If you purchased one of these recently, you’re probably in the clear. The recalled models were sold on Amazon, including to Idaho customers, between August 2021 and April 2022 for about $18.

The specific products being recalled are 10,000 mAh power banks, model BI-B41. Here’s how to identify whether yours is included in the recall:

Consumer Product Safety Commission via CPSC.gov

Color: Black or Blue

Markings: Pawprint on top

Serial Number: 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 or 000L21

The serial number is printed on the power banks and the company shows you how to find it HERE.

What Should I Do With My Recalled Power Bank?

Unfortunately, this isn’t a situation like a food recall where pitching it in the trash is the best solution. Because these products contain lithium-ion batteries they need to be given to a Household Hazardous Waste collection center that accepts this particular type of battery.

Until you’re able to do so, keep it in a cool, dry place. You can submit a recall claim through INIU’s website and if accepted, you’ll be issued a refund or gift card.

Idahoans Should Know Airline Rules for Traveling with Power Banks

Southwest Airlines Announces It's Ending Its Open Seating

The INIU recall is not the first time lithium-ion batteries have been tied to overheating and fire hazards. The Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration bans products containing them from checked luggage since they can experience something called thermal runaway when damaged, overcharged, exposed to water or improperly packed.

Flight crews are trained to handle these incidents quickly and put the devices in a thermal containment bag, so portable power banks with lithium-ion batteries are permitted in the cabin. However, Southwest will no longer let you use them if they’re inside your carry-on or the overhead bin. They must be visible when in use.



The FAA reports that there have been 77 lithium-battery air incidents involving smoke, fire or extreme heat in flight in 2025 alone. 35% of them were because of battery packs/batteries.