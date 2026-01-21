Getting back into the normal routine in 2026 has felt harder than usual. Maybe that’s because both Christmas and New Year’s landed on Thursdays, stretching the holidays into what felt like a full two weeks.

With very few of us returning to work for a single awkward Friday, getting back to early morning alarms and meetings after so many days off was downright painful. That’s why so many Idahoans are already looking forward to their first trip of the year.

READ MORE: 7 Snacks Banned from Carry-On Bags at Idaho Airports

If you have travel plans coming up, there are a couple of important changes at the Boise Airport that you’ll want to know about before you go.

TSA’s $45 ConfirmID Program Begins February 1

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

For better or worse, one of the qualities we’re best known for is being chronic rule followers. So when the TSA finally implemented the REAL ID Act after two decades of stalling, we upgraded our license to Idaho’s REAL ID compliant “Star Card” without giving it too much thought. Since we didn’t have a passport or plans for international travel, it was cheaper and quicker to just add the star to our Idaho driver’s license.

Get our free mobile app

But years ago, that decision was an unpopular one. Idaho has been resistant to the REAL ID from the start. In 2008, state lawmakers decided Idaho would not follow the federal act as written. They argued that it would cost Idahoans millions, put personal data at greater risk and turn a driver’s license into a national ID system. It would be another 10 years before the “Star Card” was offered.

If you’re one of the holdouts who doesn't have a “Star Card’ or other acceptable form of REAL ID like a passport, the federal government is about to hit you with a $45 fee. Beginning February 1, any traveler departing from the Boise Airport that does not have a compliant ID will have to pay a $45 ConfirmID fee. The official press release from the TSA explains:

This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs. To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport.

Travelers can pre-pay the fee online and provide a confirmation email at the gate to avoid further delays. Those waiting until they arrive at the airport could face waiting up to 30 minutes to get through the process. Once you pay, your ConfirmID is good for 10 days.

Southwest Assigned Seating Begins January 27

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

We’ll be honest. One of the most attractive parts of flying Southwest was their open seating policy. The earlier you checked in, the better your chance was of finding your favorite type of seat. That comes to an end on January 27 when Southwest rolls out assigned seating.

Here’s a look at the new tiers of fares available and how they affect your seat assignment and your wallet.

Canva Canva loading...

In 2025, Southwest operated the second highest number of flights at the Boise Airport behind Skywest, which means the change will impact a number of travelers making their way through Idaho’s largest airport. We’re curious to hear feedback from passengers who are pretty loyal to Southwest.