AAA predicts that more than 400,000 Idahoans will travel during the Independence Day travel period that runs Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6. About 8% of travelers will head to one of Idaho’s airports to get to their destination.

Whether that’s Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Hawaii or other popular destinations for vacationing Idahoans, you’re likely to encounter some changes before you board your flight. If you’re packing your bags and getting ready to head to the airport soon, we’ve got a few important reminders and an important new warning for you from the TSA.

REAL ID Act Enforcement is In Effect at Idaho Airports

Idaho Transportation Department (itd.idaho.gov)

If you haven’t traveled by plane since the Christmas/New Year’s/Fiesta Bowl the documents accepted at TSA security checkpoints have changed. After years of pushing it back, the Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration began enforcing the REAL ID act.

Regular Idaho driver’s licenses are no longer acceptable to present at the gate. If you’re using a state-issued ID, it needs to be Idaho’s REAL ID compliant “Star Card.” The Star Card meets a set of minimum security standards outlined by the federal government.

If you don’t have the Star Card, you may use a current U.S. passport or one of the other documents listed HERE.

United Airlines Quietly Changes Check-In Procedures

United Airlines Stock Dips After Posting Profit Warning For First Quarter

United services more than 380,000 passengers traveling through the Boise airport each year. If this is the airline you’re traveling with, make sure that you check in for your domestic flights no less than 45 minutes before your scheduled departure.

That bumps up the cutoff by 15 minutes. The policy went into place on June 3.

Southwest Bans Use of Portable Power Banks Inside Carry-On Bags

Getty Images

I’m typing this as I pack my bags for Denver. I’m traveling with Southwest and sure enough, when I checked in I got a reminder about their new policy for portable chargers.

On May 28, Southwest rolled out a rule change that prohibits passengers from using portable chargers or power banks while they’re inside carry-on bags or inside an overhead bin. The airline is trying to reduce incidents where the lithium-ion batteries inside them can start smoking or catch fire.

Passengers may use them inside the cabin as long as they’re not inside a bag. That way, should a thermal runaway incident occur, the flight crew can spot it and respond quickly.

TSA Warns Idahoans Against Plugging Devices into USB Power Ports at Airports

Canva AI

More and more travelers are making the switch to digital boarding passes. Many are also choosing to use Apple Pay or Google Pay while dining or shopping at the airport. That’s why it’s so important to make sure your device’s battery will last throughout the duration of the trip.

Whether you’re enjoying a mimosa at Bardenay before boarding your flight at the BOI or killing time during a layover, the TSA is warning you NOT to turn to USB ports installed in poles or chairs for a quick battery boost.

In the warning on their Facebook page, the TSA explains:

Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we’ve been told that’s called “juice/port jacking”). So, when you’re at an airport do not plug your phone directly into a USB port.

Cybersecurity experts with the FCC explain that malware like that can allow hackers to remotely access the device while it’s being charged. It may also allow them to lock you out of your phone or tablet, export sensitive information you have stored or snag your password. Some cybercriminals will use your information for their own benefit. Others may try to sell the information on the dark web and make a big paycheck off of it.

That’s why both the TSA and FCC tell travelers to bring an AC adapter/brick that you can plug your own USB cord into while traveling.