19 Items Absolutely Banned From Carry-On Luggage at Idaho Airports

For anyone who was young on 9-11, it’s hard to remember what being at an airport was like without TSA agents and security checkpoints.

Once upon a time, you could get to your gate without having to show an ID or boarding pass. You could bring full size shampoo in your carry-on. You didn’t have to empty your water bottle. Your laptop could stay in your bag and your shoes could stay on your feet. That all changed with the implementation of the Aviation and Transportation Security Act following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

For most millennials, you’ve spent your entire adult life trying to see many bottles of 3.4 oz. liquids you could stuff in a one quart bag and planning which pair of shoes would be the easiest to wear to slip off and slip on.

However, if you’ve traveled recently you know improved scanners are making getting through the security checkpoint quicker than it’s ever been in a post 9-11 world. In 2020, the Boise Airport got a computed tomography scanner that allows passengers to keep their electronics, travel sized liquids and food inside their carry-on luggage during screening. If you’re lucky enough to get into the line to the far left of the security area, you’ll get to see it in action.

Boise was an early adopter of the technology and now the Transportation Security Administration is spending more than $1 billion to upgrade to the same sort of scanner in all of America’s airports. Once it’s in place, the 3-1-1 rule may go away. However, that process could take another 16-18 years.

Even if the 3-1-1 rule goes away, the TSA will still screen every piece of carry-on luggage before you board the aircraft to make sure you’re not carrying any restricted items onto the plane. That’s why it’s always good to be familiar with what can and cannot travel with you in the cabin.

Ahead of a busy Labor Day travel weekend, we thought you could benefit from a refresher course. By our count, there are at least 56 items that you CANNOT bring into the cabin as a carry-on but can pack in your checked luggage. Below is an abbreviated version of that list to help you as you prepare for your trip!

