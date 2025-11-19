If you had to put together your perfect Christmas Bingo Card, what are you putting on the game board? From seeing Christmas lights at Scentsy and Winter Garden aGlow to marveling at the Festival of Trees events in Boise and ice skating at Indian Creek Plaza, we’re sure you’ve got all the quintessential Treasure Valley sights and sounds there.

But what if one of the squares had to include a big dream? One that demands that you use your PTO before you lose it at the end of 2025. Seeing Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Philadelphia would be cool and that would give you the opportunity to finally answer the age-old question “Geno’s or Pat’s?” We’re trying to make that dream happen for free.

But deep down, you’ve always wanted to see New York City during the holidays. Snapping selfies in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and seeing the legendary Radio City Rockettes are still on your bucket list. While we can’t get you to NYC, we can get you into the next best thing here at home!

Need a Little Christmas is coming to the Morrison Center now through November 23! It’s a Radio City Music Hall-style show that includes your favorite Christmas songs, a powerful USO salute and a kickline just like you’d see if you were in the Big Apple!

We have a few pairs of tickets for the Saturday, November 22 performance left! Want to win? Fill out your information out below before noon on Thursday, November 20! (We’ll pick winners shortly after so you have time to pick up your tickets!)