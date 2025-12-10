We can’t explain it, but it seems like the Treasure Valley is experiencing some sort of apocalypse when it comes to Chinese restaurants in 2025.

Several well-established Chinese restaurants in the Boise-area have closed over the last few months including Mandarin Palace, Golden Wok, Lucky Palace, Great Wall, Hong Kong Restaurant and most recently Shanghai Restaurant in Nampa. A few of these were long-time destinations for area families who adopted Ralphie Parker’s tradition of eating Christmas dinner at a Chinese restaurant à la A Christmas Story.

If your family’s favorite restaurant recently closed, don’t be dismayed. There are quite a few delicious local restaurants serving meals on Christmas Day!

While there are some cynics in Boise foodie groups who will give you a snarky “your own home,” when you ask which restaurants are open on Christmas, this is a judgement-free zone. You don’t need to explain to us why you’re hoping to dine-out on Christmas Day!

Boise is Home to One of America’s Best Christmas Restaurants

Just know that if you are looking for a restaurant open on Christmas Day, you’re very lucky to call the Treasure Valley home. 24/7 Wall Street took on the challenge of making a list of “the Best Restaurants for Christmas in Every State” and Idaho’s winner is nestled in the heart of Downtown Boise.

Chandler’s was named to the list for hosting an impressive prix-fixe dinner on Christmas Day set to a soundtrack of live jazz music.

Budget-Friendly to Upscale Christmas Dining Options In and Around Boise

But…we know that Chandler’s isn’t in everyone’s budget, so we started a roundup of Boise area restaurants matching any budget that are open on Christmas Day. You’ll find that list below and we’ll continue adding to it as more restaurants confirm their holiday hours.

Author’s Note: If you work at or own a restaurant that’s open on Thursday, December 25 and would like to be added to our guide, shoot us an email HERE with your hours and information!