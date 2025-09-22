It could be coincidence, but the Treasure Valley has said farewell to a surprising amount of Chinese restaurants over the last few months. Sadly, another one just announced its sudden closure via social media.

Nampa’s Hong Kong Restaurant is relatively quiet on social media. Prior to the post that surprised fans on Sunday morning, their last post was made on November 30, 2024 encouraging people to support Downtown Nampa small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

The restaurant announced its abrupt closure with the following note on Facebook: After 63 wonderful years, today we close our doors. We are so grateful for the support, memories, and friendships made along the way. Thank you to our community for being part of our family and for allowing us to be part of yours. Our hours for today, Sunday September 21, 2025 11am-9pm

News traveled quickly, as the post gained more than 230 comments and 272 shares. Nampa residents that had been coming to Hong Kong for decades showed up for one last meal and the restaurant had sold out of food before 5 p.m.

It’s unclear why Hong Kong closed so suddenly and the owners didn’t answer any of the social comments asking why. They did, however, reply to a few loyal customers with gratitude for the kind comments they left about what the restaurant had meant to their families.

Hong Kong Restaurant is the third local Chinese restaurant to close in the past month. Lucky Palace in Boise closed on August 28 after they were given a lease termination notice. The vacant space is set to become a new Vietnamese restaurant.

The very next day, Great Wall Restaurant and Buffet in Boise posted that they were closing as well. The owners told the Idaho Statesman that like Lucky Palace, they were also not given the opportunity to renew their lease even though they’d been there for 45 years.

The Warehouse Food Hall did leave a comment on their final farewell Facebook post encouraging them to reach out about opportunities to keep the brand alive at the food hall.