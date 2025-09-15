There’s no denying it. Change is constant when it comes to Boise’s dining scene, but some goodbyes hit harder than others. Several beloved local restaurants served their last meals in August 2025.

Two delicious Asian restaurants, a café, a pizzeria and a tasty brunch and breakfast destination all recently said their final farewells to customers.

Lucky Palace

While we’re sure it’s a coincidence, the Boise area has lost quite a few Asian cuisine choices in 2025. We first caught wind that Lucky Palace would join that growing list of closures when its neighbor, VIP Game Store, posted this note on its Facebook page on August 19:

Such a sad day. Just learned that Lucky Palace, next door to us, will be closing at the end of the month. Stop in and say good bye before it is too late.

The restaurant would shut off the lights for the last time on August 28. The handwritten note the restaurant’s owner hung on the door said the permanent closure was due to “landlord complications.” He later gave an interview to the Idaho Statesman where he said that he only received a lease termination notice. He was not given the option to continue renting the spot the restaurant called home for 17 years.

The building won’t be empty for long. BoiseDev reports that a new tenant named Vietfoods, has filed paperwork to remodel the space. What’s interesting is that the new tenant made their first post on Facebook on August 12.

Great Wall

One day after Lucky Palace closed, this message appeared on Great Wall’s Facebook page:

We are heartbroken to announce our restaurant is closing. Though we’re crushed it has to end this way, we are forever grateful for the love and support our community has shown us through the years. Please continue to follow us on Facebook and Instagram—if we ever reemerge, you’ll be the first to know.

The restaurant spent 45 years in Boise, which according to the Idaho Statesman, made it the oldest buffet restaurant in the state. Like Lucky Palace, Great Wall received a notice to vacate without the opportunity to renew. We haven’t seen any permits indicating that the landlords already have a new tenant in mind.

The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise recently left a comment on Great Wall’s final farewell Facebook post urging the owners to reach out about opportunities to keep the brand alive at the Warehouse.

Pork Belly

If you scroll through the popular Boise Food Finds group on Facebook, there’s a bunch of questions about what happened here. The closure seemed rather abrupt. All we have to go on is the official notice that the restaurant posted on their Facebook page.

In a snapshot of the note to customers, the owners are starting to take steps toward retirement and have decided to close the Kuna breakfast, brunch and lunch destination. It wasn’t an easy decision to make because of the memories they’ve made with customers along the way.

Alia’s Coffee House

Four years ago, we challenged our listeners to help us build an A-to-Z list of the must try coffee shops in the Treasure Valley. A few of those have vanished since we published the list, Now the very first one on the list is gone, too.

After nearly twenty years, Alia’s Coffeehouse in Downtown Boise closed on August 31. In the post on Facebook, the owner explained that two people who’d been essential to running the coffee house have been experiencing health challenges. It was incredibly important to her that her team that had been so instrumental in making the business so successful had the time and space they needed to focus on their well-being.

Spitfire Craft Pizza & Pints

After seven years, the Boise pizzeria that prided itself on Detroit-style pizza announced on Facebook they’d be closing the week of August 11. We haven’t seen any permits that indicate that a new tenant has been set for the building since then.