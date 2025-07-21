“Fairview is cursed,” a user in the Boise Food Finds Facebook group exclaimed as news broke that another Boise restaurant closed after less than a year in business.

And perhaps, he’s right about the specific building in question - 6566 W. Fairview Ave. For 17 years, the building was home to Los Mariachis. However, the restaurant never came back after a fire badly damaged the building and caused part of the roof to collapse in 2019.

According to BoiseDev, the property owner did invest in fixing the building in 2021, but it sat vacant until Coeur d’Alene-based Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese moved in Fall 2022. The concept lasted just under two years in the building on Fairview Avenue. It relocated to Chow Public Market during Summer 2024, but closed that location with the expectation of a few pop-up days here and there, in December. They continue to operate at events around the Treasure Valley through their food truck.

Flash forward to December 2024 and something new was willing to give the building a try. Matty G’s, an Arizona-based steakburgers and lobster rolls concept, moved in. Still mourning the loss of Freshie’s Lobster Co, at the Warehouse Food Hall, I was pretty stoked to give their “lobsta rolls” a try.

Their “Red Legs” roll, made with lobster salad, crab, and shrimp, was very different from what I’d become used to at Freshie’s or when the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck rolls into town. Not a bad different, just different. At $18 it was also more affordable than the other two rolls that I knew well. I left thinking, I’d try it again.

Maybe not. The Facebook post mentioned above seemingly announced that the Matty G’s on Fairview lasted less than a month and is now permanently closed. The location has been removed from their website, as well.

While their rolls were more affordable than others, Facebook users were critical of the prices of their hot dogs and burgers saying they were just too high.

Matty G’s continues to operate a location that opened inside the old Zeek’s Pizza in January of this year.