If there’s one thing that we’re learning the hard way, it’s that you should never get too attached to your favorite counter at The Warehouse Food Hall. During a recent visit, we discovered that another one of our favorites has called it quits.

I’ll be honest, I’m still bummed about Freshie’s Lobster Co. pulling out of the Warehouse in March 2024. Yes, the food was expensive. Sure, I made it even pricier e by having lobster mac delivered to the station through Uber Eats, but I maintain that it was still worth every cent. The Utah-based lobster roll restaurant was always my go-to before Idaho Steelheads games or catching a movie at BoDo Cinema.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Since then, it’s been hard to pick a definitive favorite but I liked the option that replaced Freshies. The Warehouse first introduced Driftwood Fry House on their Facebook page in September 2024, calling it a “seafood lover’s dream.”

READ MORE: 20 Boise Businesses That Have Closed in 2025

While they focused mainly on fish & chips by offering three varieties - halibut, cod or salmon - and also served tacos, Po Boys, shrimp and a small selection of sides. The only thing I didn’t love about Driftwood? The portions were too big for me to finish on my own, which seemed like a waste because the food was so good.

Get our free mobile app

And you’ll just have to take my word for it. We walked through The Warehouse after seeing Superman last weekend and noticed that their menu board was off and that some of the equipment had been removed from the kitchen.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

A Warehouse employee confirmed that Driftwood was permanently closed. It’s also been removed from the food hall’s website. It’s unclear what will take over the space next.

The only restaurant listed as “coming soon” is a concept called Just Chicken. Signage in the Warehouse shows that it will take over the space recently vacated by Waffle Love.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Boise Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Boise loading...

Why Is There So Much Turnover at The Warehouse?

Freshies, Waffle Love and Driftwood aren’t the only concepts that haven’t stuck around The Warehouse. Gaston’s Bakery, Piedaho, Totally Toasted, Paddles Up Poke and Bao Boi have all left the food hall, as well.

Naturally, foodies have wondered what’s going on. The Warehouse took the opportunity to address that question in the comments section of a Facebook post introducing Just Chicken. They explained:

Some vendors stay long-term, some with multiple spots choose to refocus, and others grow into their own standalone locations. It’s all part of the journey. Turnover isn’t a sign of struggle; it’s a reflection of how dynamic and flexible food halls are. We are here to support local businesses at every stage and keep great food and community at the center of it all.