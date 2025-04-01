20 Boise Area Businesses That Have Already Closed for Good in 2025

Since 2020, we’ve worked to maintain a running list of businesses in Boise and its surrounding suburbs that have shuttered their locations permanently.

As we head into the second quarter of 2025, this year’s list is an interesting combination of both national and local businesses.

In late January, Coresight Research predicted that nearly 15,000 businesses in the United States could close in 2025. That’s nearly double the number of closures they counted during a rocky retail year in 2024. At this point it seems like their research is spot on.

There haven’t been many days where a national retailer hasn’t been in the headlines for announcing mass closures. Kohl’s (27 locations), Macy's (60 locations), JC Penney (eight locations) and Advance Auto Parts (737 locations) have done that. Each of those brands has included an Idaho location on their list of closures.

Other brands like Forever 21, JOANN Fabrics and Liberated Brands announced the closure of all of their locations after filing for bankruptcy. The impact of those decisions has also reached Idaho.

A Glimmer of Hope for a National Pharmacy Brand in Idaho?

Last year we told you that Walgreens planned on closing at least 500 stores in early 2025, with an additional 700 to follow before the end of 2027. GoBanking Rates has obtained the initial list of closures and it appears that, for now, Idaho is being spared.

Regionally, the pharmacy chain plans to close four locations in Oregon, two locations in Washington State and one in Utah.

What Businesses Have Closed in the Boise Area in 2025?

As we mentioned, some of the national brands we mentioned above have closed or will close locations in the Boise area this year. There are also a handful of local businesses that have called it quits due to lease expirations, financial struggles, changes in branding or retirement.

Here’s a look at that list as of April 1, 2025.

