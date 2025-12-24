The holiday travel period is underway and the Boise Airport expects to see 200,000 travelers pass through before December 30. So far, things have been busy but manageable.

Since Monday, 54 flights scheduled to depart the Boise Airport have been delayed, including 10 by noon on Christmas Eve. Just one flight, a SkyWest flight headed to San Francisco on Tuesday, has been canceled. According to FlightAware, the airports experiencing the greatest numbers of delays and cancellations on Christmas Eve include Los Angeles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and O’Hare International Airport.

Whether you’re welcoming travelers home or not traveling at all, Christmas Day tends to slow things down once the morning rush is over. While a handful of restaurants are serving lunch and dinner, most Boise-area businesses are closed. However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. Families looking to get out of the house for a few hours to make some memories have a few options!

From indoor activities to pulling on the snow pants and playing in the snow, we’ve put together a small list of Christmas Day activities happening around the Treasure Valley that enhance, not take away from, the time you’re spending with loved ones on December 25.

