March is going out with a bang! The final weekend of the month is packed with live music, family activities and lots of candy. Here are five fun events happening in and around Boise March 27-29, 2026.

Treefort Music Fest at Julia Davis Park + Downtown Boise

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Treefort Music Fest takes over Boise this weekend and there’s something for everyone even if you don’t have a mainstage wristband. In addition to concerts, festival goers can enjoy craft beverage and food tastings at Alefort, stand-up comedians and improv acts at Comedyfort, independent cinema at Filmfort, tech talks at Hackfort, crafts and more at Kidfort, podcast programming at Podfort, literary and storytelling programming at Storyfort and workouts at Yogafort. Some programming requires tickets, while others are free to enjoy. MORE

Boise Flower and Garden Show at Boise Centre

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If the warmer weather has you dreaming of planting your garden for 2026, head to the Boise Centre for the 29th Annual Boise Flower and Garden Show! You can shop for everything from outdoor furniture and garden gadgets to garden art and orchids. The event includes gardening seminars and demonstrations to help inspire ideas for your own home. It’s happening Friday-Sunday. MORE

Easter Egg Hunts Around the Treasure Valley

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There are a number of Easter egg hunts happening this weekend! The Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA, SO|ME Amp, Legacy Church and Red Rock Christian Church are among the organizations hosting egg hunts on Saturday, March 28. When you click “more” you’ll see more details about what each organization has planned at their event in our Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt guide. MORE

Barnyard Babies at Big Al’s

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Springtime is the perfect time to get up close and personal with baby barnyard animals! Local animal expert Corbin Maxey brings baby goats, cows, chicks and more to Big Al’s patio at The Village at Meridian on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Kids and families will be able to take photos with the animals and visit with the Easter Bunny. MORE

Public Skate at Idaho Central Arena

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The Idaho Steelheads are in action against the South Carolina Stingrays Friday and Saturday ahead of their Public Skate Day at Idaho Central Arena. During the skating session, kids have a chance to meet the team and take photos with Blue. Limited rentals are available, so organizers recommend bringing your own skates. The public skate is from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. MORE