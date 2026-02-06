Before you flop down on the couch to chow down on chicken wings and watch Super Bowl commercials, it’s time to get out and have some fun! Here are five fun events happening this weekend around Boise (and McCall.)

McCall Winter Carnival 2026

The 25 ice and snow sculptures may not be as impressive as they were last weekend, but the carnival atmosphere will still be electric. It’s the final weekend of the McCall Winter Carnival. The second weekend includes the Big Top Dreams-themed ice show at the Manchester Ice & Events Center Friday and Saturday, Mardi Gras parade on Saturday at noon and the closing fireworks show over Payette Lake on Saturday evening. MORE

Boise Skijor at the Ford Idaho Center

It’s not a sport you’ll see at the Winter Olympics, but it should be! Pro Skijor slides into Nampa on Friday and Saturday. The event’s website explains that skijor is the ultimate collision of cowboy grit and ski culture. During skijor events, a horse and rider pull a brave skier through a grueling course of gates, jumps and rings at incredibly fast speeds. This weekend is the first time the sport has come to the Treasure Valley! MORE

Sitcom Night at Indian Creek Plaza's Ice Ribbon

It’s the final weekend of Indian Creek Plaza’s “Get Your Ice On!” Friday night theme parties. This Friday is perfect for anyone that has a comfort show they just can’t stop watching. It’s Sitcom Night, so guests are asked to dress in the theme or style of their favorite sitcom. You’ll hear some of your favorite TV themes mixed into the playlist, have a chance to take on TV trivia hosted by Mrs. Roper and get to take pictures in their photo booths. The mainstage bar will be open for this one! MORE

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at The STIL

The STIL is celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. They’ll be selling combos that allow ice cream lovers to pick coffee, orange juice or a mimosa and mini donuts from Guru Donuts to pair with their favorite STIL flavors. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Idaho Foodbank, Idaho Humane Society, Clemy’s Crew and Game Changers Idaho. MORE

Harlem Globetrotters at ExtraMile Arena

Finally, you remember seeing their high flying tricks when you were a kid and now it’s time to pass on the tradition to your kids. The Harlem Globetrotters dribble their way into ExtraMile Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available and start as low as $27. MORE