As of early 2026, there are seven Costco locations in Idaho with another in the works. One of them just ranked among the top nine in the United States! That’s fairly impressive, considering the warehouse giant currently operates more than 600 locations across the country.

If you ask Idahoans what they love about Costco, you’d likely get answers ranging from their high quality meats to buying everyday household items in bulk to $1.50 hot dogs in the café. You can’t beat their return policy, either. And from what we know from friends who work there? They seem to treat their employees pretty well.

READ MORE: Major Retailer in Idaho Has Highest Quality meat Department

We’ll be honest. We’ve only been to the Boise Costco and perhaps we naively believed that every Costco was nearly identical. A new list from Tasting Table suggests we’re very incorrect. They scoured thousands of reviews to determine the nine best Costco locations in the US and it was pretty interesting to read what made these stores unique.

Get our free mobile app

For example, a location in Hawaii made the list for carrying Hawaiian-themed souvenirs, an extensive inventory of beach essentials and kits for homemade poke bowls. A location in Iowa got a nod for having a parking garage that keeps members safe from extreme weather conditions like high humidity, thunderstorms or the occasional tornado.

Meridian Costco Makes The List of Top Nine Costco Locations in America

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The Meridian Costco has only been around since 2020, but apparently it’s made an impression. While the Meridian store may not have something cool like a parking garage, it made the list because of its exceptional customer service. Customers were impressed with how delivery staff was over communicative while transporting appliances from the store to homes and how quickly checkout lines moved.

The Meridian location was also praised for offering Boba tea among their beverage options and for having seamless gas station service.

While discussing why the Meridian location belonged on this list, Tasting Table said:

It's easy to see, then, why a frequent shopper concluded on Yelp in January 2025 that this Costco location was "refreshing in a world that seems to have forgotten about service with a smile."

Considering Idaho’s Costco locations only make up 1% of the brand’s U.S. portfolio, it’s pretty cool to see an Idaho location get this big honor!