Over the past year, there have been some major changes at Idaho’s Costco warehouses.

Some were well received, like the warehouse giant expanding the hours for their gas stations. Others, like scaling back the size of their book section or installing membership card scanners at the entrance? Not so much.

Idaho Costco Stores Make Several Big Changes in Summer 2025

It doesn’t appear that the popular retail brand is done making changes yet. At the end of June, Costco adjusted their hours for people enrolled in their highest tier membership. Idahoans with an executive level membership can now shop the warehouse a full hour earlier than those at the gold star and business level Monday through Friday and on Sunday.

On Saturdays, which is typically the peak shopping at many of the brand’s locations, executive members can start their shopping 30 minutes before members at the lower levels. It’s a nice perk for the membership level that saw the biggest fee increase when Costco raised their membership fees in September 2024.

Idaho Costco Food Courts Will See the Next Big Change

Now Costco is beginning to roll out a change at their food courts that’s been highly controversial with some of their most loyal members. Earlier this year, the retailer announced that they would be ending their relationship with Pepsi and transition back to Coca-Cola products in their food courts “this summer.” Pepsi had the soda vendor contract from 2013 through this most recent switch.

While the initial announcement didn’t include a date for the switch, several news outlets report that the change is happening this month and should be completed across the country this fall.

A post in the Life in Idaho Falls! (SE Idaho) Facebook group indicates that the change at the location at 2495 E. Lincoln Road will be complete by July 26. The photo that one user shared showed their food court sodas in plain white cups as the warehouse awaits their Coke-branded cups to switch out the Pepsi ones that have been used since that location opened in 2020.

Idaho’s Reaction to Costco’s Soda Switch Are Mixed

I’ve never really liked soda, nor do I have a Costco membership. So personally, this change doesn’t affect me much BUT people in the comment section of the Facebook group I just mentioned certainly have some opinions.

Costco owns seven warehouses across Idaho, with a potential eighth location in the works at Lake Hazel Road and Meridian Road in South Meridian.