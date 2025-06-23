Popular Grocery Retailer Closing All Idaho Stores on the Same Day
When it comes to grocery shopping, you’re a creature of habit. Whether it’s because of its location, prices or selection, you have a favorite store. You know it like the back of your hand so it’s easy to get in, grab what you need and get out.
But every now and then, your favorite store throws you a curveball and closes on a day when other brands are going about business as usual. With a holiday weekend right around the corner, that’s exactly what's about to happen to thousands of shoppers across Idaho.
Idahoans Prepare for Three Day Fourth of July Weekend
According to AAA, about 410,000 Idahoans are set to travel 50 miles or more to celebrate Independence Day. That means approximately 1.5 million Idahoans will stick closer to home to enjoy local parades, hometown fireworks shows and backyard barbecues.
If you’re hosting one of those backyard barbecues and normally depend on Costco to stock up on burgers, buns, hot dogs, chips, condiments and more, plan to do your shopping ahead of time. The West’s second favorite supermarket has confirmed that all seven of their warehouses will be closed on Friday, July 4.
Boise
2051 S Cole Rd
Coeur d’Alene
355 E Neider Ave
Idaho Falls
2495 E Lincoln Rd
Meridian
3403 W Chinden Blvd
Nampa
16700 N Market Place Blvd
Pocatello
305 W Quinn Rd
Twin Falls
731 Pole Line Rd
The warehouse club also closes New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The good news is that if you forget essential foods for your Fourth of July cookout, Albertsons and WinCo will operate on their normal hours. If you need food plus other things like coolers, yard games, beach towels and water balloons, Fred Meyer, Walmart and Target will also be open.
Natural Grocers will, however, join Costco on the list of stores closed on Fourth of July, according to their website.
