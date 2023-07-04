An Idaho Town That Normally Skips 4th of July Fireworks Will Wow Crowds This Year

Still haven’t decided where you’re headed to watch fireworks this year? This Boise suburb is known for putting on one of the best fireworks in the state, but typically it doesn’t happen on the Fourth of July!

There are a lot of cities in Idaho that claim to have the best or biggest fireworks show in the state. Reader’s Digest says you’ll find it at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls. The display that Scentsy puts on during their charity “Rock-A-Thon” every September is another contender for the title, but anyone who’s witnessed a Kuna Days fireworks show will tell you there’s nothing quite like the ones you’ll see there in August.

Photo by Anthony Da Cruz on Unsplash Photo by Anthony Da Cruz on Unsplash loading...

Well, when you’re THAT good at a fireworks display…why not do it TWICE in a single summer? This year Kuna is joining its neighboring cities in hosting a Fourth of July Fireworks show and a mini-food truck rally along the Greenbelt. They’ve rounded up over a dozen food trucks and are bringing in a 70 foot zip line for families to check out (for free) beginning at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will take place after dusk when it’s dark enough to enjoy the show.

If you’re planning on what’s sure to be one of the most impressive displays this year, be prepared for road closures. According to the Kuna’s Parks and Rec Facebook page, Shortline will be closed at Swan Falls, Avalon will be closed at School and Bridge will be closed at Owyhee. Organizers say the best place to watch from is the Greenbelt behind City Hall.

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash loading...

Of course, one of the questions that the city has gotten quite a few times from Kuna residents is “Does this mean no fireworks at Kuna Days this year?” You’ll be happy to know that this fireworks show will NOT impact the Kuna Days fireworks show! It’s still happening in the same spectacular fashion in August! Check out our guide of all the local fairs and festivals for this summer below to grab the Kuna Days dates for 2023!

