Everything You Need to Know About 22 Tasty Food Vendors at the Western Idaho Fair

We’re so close to one of the best events of the summer in the Treasure Valley! The countdown is on to the Western Idaho Fair and there will be no shortage of incredible food to try.

When it comes to eating your way through the Western Idaho Fair, it’s tough to squeeze in all of your favorites in just one afternoon! Luckily, you’ll have plenty of time to go back for seconds. The fair happens at Expo Idaho for 10 days, starting on Friday, August 18 and wrapping up on Sunday, August 27.

Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash loading...

If you haven’t purchased event tickets, tickets will be available at the gate. Those general admission tickets also include access to the concerts at the grandstand that start on Tuesday, August 22.

Onsite ticket prices are:

Adults (12-61) - $12

Seniors (62+) - $10

Kids (6-11) - $9

Kids (0-5) - FREE

We can’t think of a more fun way to unwind after the first week of school than by checking out the fair, so we put together a little preview of what you can chow down on this year. Just a heads up, these are the vendors focusing on Americana Finger Foods, Worldwide Flavors, Burgers & BBQ. It looks like two new vendors, TOTS! and NY Italian Sausage, are joining some of your old favorites on the midway this year!

Get our free mobile app

If you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth or cool you down, you can check out the treats like shaved ice, elephant ears, fudge and ice cream potatoes HERE.

Stuff Your Face at Over 20 Delicious Food Stands at the Western Idaho Fair Going to the 2023 Western Idaho Fair August 18-27? Here's a preview of what you can chow down on this year!

LOOK: A Look Back at 23 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts The Western Idaho Fair isn't just a destination for fair food and rides! They also have some sweet concerts year in and year out!