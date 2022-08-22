Stuff Your Face at Over 20 Delicious Food Stands at the Western Idaho Fair

It's nearly impossible to answer the question "What is your ONE favorite food at the Western Idaho Fair?"

It's Pronto Pups, right? No. Maybe it's gyros. Wait...an ice cream potato. See, we told you that it's nearly impossible to pick just one!

Luckily, you still have plenty of time to eat your way through the Western Idaho Fair! The fair is happening now at Expo Idaho and runs through Sunday, August 28. Tickets are still available at the gate and your admission includes access to the concerts on the ICCU Grandstand stage this week. Ticket prices are:

Adults (12-61) $12

Seniors (62+) $10

Youth Admission (6-11) $9

Carnival Wristband $35

If you haven't been to the fair yet this year, here's a little preview of some of the food vendors you can chow down on this year. Now, just a heads up these are the vendors focusing on Americana Finger Foods, Worldwide Flavors, Burgers & BBQ. We know you look forward to the sweets and treats like shaved ice, elephant ears and ice cream just as much! You can check out that list HERE.

