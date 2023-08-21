What Happens if Severe Weather Interrupts the Western Idaho Fair?

You can almost count the days that Boise’s had measurable rainfall this summer on your fingers. Unfortunately, the remnants of Hurricane Hilary are moving into our area just in time to dump buckets on one of our favorite summer traditions.

Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern California Getty Images loading...

It’s been 84 years since the last time a tropical storm made landfall in California. Now the Treasure Valley gets to deal with the aftermath. Monday and Tuesday will be soggy, but we won’t see as much rainfall as originally predicted. While some original forecasts predicted that parts of our area could see two to three inches of rain an hour, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows that the probability of Boise receiving one inch of rain before Wednesday is just 37%. Those odds are a little higher (42%) in Caldwell.

High winds could be more disruptive than the rain. The Upper Treasure Valley is under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, we could see winds 20-30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Winds that strong can blow around unsecured objects like patio furniture and trampolines or down tree limbs, which could result in power outages. They also make driving a high-profile vehicle difficult.

Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern California Getty Images loading...

How Will Hurricane Hilary Impact the Western Idaho Fair?

This is hardly typical weather for late August in Boise, so naturally people on social media started asking questions about how severe weather would impact the Western Idaho Fair. Can you get a refund if the rides close or a concert gets canceled?

On Sunday night, the Western Idaho Fair shared an update with fairgoers on Facebook, explaining that because of heavy rain in the forecast, they are delaying the opening of the fair on Monday, August 21 in order to get the grounds ready for guests. Gates will open at 2 p.m. instead of 12 p.m.

Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash loading...

Other than that, the fair is open rain or shine. The event’s website clearly states that no refunds will be issued, as guests can still enjoy vendors and animal exhibits inside the Expo Building, barns, rings and tented areas. The livestock and agricultural competitions will not be affected by the weather and food booths will stay open.

Any performers, grandstand or mid-way, that can safely perform will perform. As for the rides, Butler Amusements will evaluate weather and wind conditions and adjust the operations of certain attractions as needed.

