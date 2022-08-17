How You Can Get into the Western Idaho Fair for FREE This Week
One of the greatest events of the summer is about to take over Expo Idaho!
Are you ready to stuff your fade with Pronto Pups and scream your head off on the rides all day? Well…maybe not in that order, but you know what we mean. The Western Idaho Fair kicks off this Friday, August 19 and runs through Sunday, August 28 at Expo Idaho!
Between the 4-H & FFA competitions, midway entertainment and concerts, a ticket to the Western Idaho Fair is one of the best values in town. Advanced admission tickets range $8-$10, depending on how old you are. Those admission tickets get you into the concerts in the grandstand at Les Bois Park for free! This year’s line-up includes:
Monday, August 22: Chris Janson
Tuesday, August 23: Ja Rule & Ashanti
Wednesday, August 24: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Thursday, August 25: Stone Temple Pilots
Friday, August 26: Billy Currington
Can’t wait until Monday to check out the fair? Well, how about checking it out on opening day…for free? Thanks to CBS2 and the STEM Action Center, they’ve got that opportunity! They’re sponsoring free admission for those who bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Idaho Foodbank. The offer is good for fair goers arriving between 12-2 p.m.
Now that you’ve planned which day you want to go to the fair, are you ready to decide what to eat while you’re there? Here’s a little preview of some of the food vendors you can chow down on this year! Now, just a heads up that these are the vendors focusing on Americana Finger Foods, Worldwide Flavors, Burgers & BBQ. If you’re looking for the sweet stuff, click HERE.