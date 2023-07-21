5 Cheap and Amazing Beach Vacation Trips to Take From Boise in August

Longevity in the workplace is awesome, but the longer you’re with a certain company the more PTO you accrue. You need to work to live, but you don’t want to live to work…right? Don’t leave those PTO days on the table. Use this guide as inspiration to burn a few of them before summer is over!

It’s been a little while since the U.S. Travel Association released one of its “State of Vacation” reports. The last one they released was in 2019, recapping data from 2018. We imagine they opted not to release one in 2020 to discourage people from traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t release one in 2021 because travel basically came to a standstill for a good part of the previous year. But their 2019 report? It revealed that not many Idahoans give themselves the grace to enjoy their vacation days.

As a state, we ranked #1 for the most unused vacation days with 78% of Idaho’s working population not fully utilizing our vacation days. It’s estimated that those of us who made up that number left a today of 3.1 million vacation days on the table. When asked why they didn’t use their vacation days, Idahoans who were part of the survey said that they felt obligated to show complete dedication to their employer, felt their company didn’t promote time off and worried that if they were gone for a few days, they’d appear replaceable.

We hope that the organization does another report now that travel has picked back up to pre-pandemic levels because we’re curious if the last few years made Idahoans feel different; about making the most of the vacation time. Personally, we’re saying yes to every opportunity we can to travel this year.

If you are too, we dug up the cheapest beach getaways departing from BOI in August to help you maximize your summer! Pros of these destinations? Many of them have cooler climates than Boise in August and it’s cheaper to fly to these destinations from Boise this time of year than when things are miserable and cold here. The con? These are probably trips for childless families or empty nesters. The best deals happen AFTER kids in the Treasure Valley go back to school.

Here’s a look at some getaway options if that works for you!

