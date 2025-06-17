Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Now Among Best in the United States

When the Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week, it’s hard to figure out where to celebrate.

Do you burn some PTO and give yourself a day to recover from spending the day in the sun and staying up late for fireworks? Or start walking back to your car halfway through the fireworks show to beat traffic and get to bed so that you’re well rested for work the next day?

Luckily, you don’t have to make those choices this year because the Fourth of July falls on a Friday in 2025. Sure, you could choose to stick close to home and catch one of the great parades, barbecues or fireworks displays in the Treasure Valley…but having a guaranteed three day weekend makes it so much easier to hit the road for the biggest fireworks show in Idaho!

Yes, you read that right. You’ll have to travel about four hours east of Idaho’s capital city to enjoy it! With an estimated 18,505 shells lined up as part of the show, the title of biggest fireworks show in the state belongs to the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. According to the event’s website, it’s the largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi.

In the past, it’s been honored as one of the “must-see Independence Day fireworks displays” in the country by the American Pyrotechnics Association. They also applauded organizers for using mostly fireworks and special effects made in America.

How Idaho Falls Scored a National Ranking

Now, it’s helped launch Idaho to the top of the list of “Top 20 Places with Small-Town Charm to Visit for the Fourth of July.” Car rental company SIXT, put together their list based on how long their Fourth of July fireworks show was, the number of attendees it draws and the amount of web searches the display gets.

While the list mentions “small-town charm,” it wasn’t limited to small towns…as Philadelphia was part of the list. The rankings were adjusted on a per capita basis to make things fair.

So with 200,000 attendees, and a 31 minute long show, where did Idaho Falls rank? It’s the #2 best place to spend the Fourth of July in the United States if you’re looking for “small-town charm.” The only city that outranked it was Bristol, Rhode Island.

What Else Happens in Idaho Falls on July 4th?

The day in Idaho Falls includes a parade, helicopter rides from East Idaho News, Riverfest and kids-zone activities before the fireworks.

Here’s a look at the full list of the "Top 20 Places with Small-Town Charm to Visit for the Fourth of July":

