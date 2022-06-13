Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Ultimate Fourth of July Guide
Whether gas prices are keeping you in the Treasure Valley this Fourth of July or you're saving up to head to one of Idaho's best small-town celebrations, there's no shortage of patriotic fun to be found!
Every year, WalletHub ranks the most patriotic states in the country. While they haven't published their list for 2022 yet, Idaho ranked pretty high in 2021. We found ourselves at #12 on a list that took into account things like the number of residents serving in the military, those who voted in the primary and general elections and those who volunteered their time.
Since Idaho ranked in the top 25% of states, it shouldn't surprise you that there is a great deal of Fourth of July celebrations worth checking out! Here's a look at the celebrations in the works this year!