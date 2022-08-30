Boise Is On Track to Break Two More Scorching Weather Records

“Hot or iced?” You’re not sure why the question caught you so off guard, but something in your brain felt like it shorted out this morning at Starbucks.

While some local coffee shops carry pumpkin spice year round, Starbucks is highly regarded as the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte. August 30 marked its official return to stores. Of course, you went out of your way to grab your first one of the season as you dropped the kids off for school or drove to the office. As excited as you were for that first taste to hit your lips, it felt a little strange reciting your order out loud knowing that Boise could break more scorching heat records this week!

With one triple-digit day in June, 14 in July and 7 in August to date, Boise has already set a new record for the number of triple-digit temperatures in a single summer. Right now we’re sitting at 22, but the National Weather Service predicts that we could continue adding to the record and break at least two more weather records this week. We could tie two others. Here’s a look at the potentially record-setting days ahead of us.

How typical are late-season triple-digit temperatures? According to historical weather data from the National Weather Service, the latest triple-digit day Boise has experienced was September 14, 2000 when the high temperature peaked at 101º.

Temperatures this week are almost 15º higher than average. Normal high temperatures for late August/early September hover around 85-88º.

Float Season Comes to a Close

Floating the Boise River is no doubt one of the Treasure Valley's favorite ways to beat the heat, but as the season winds down Boise River Raft and Tube and the shuttle service between Barber and Ann Morrison Parks are operating on limited hours. Raft rentals and shuttles are CLOSED today through Thursday, September 1.

They'll re-open for the final days of float season Friday, August 2. The final day for float season is Labor Day Monday, August.

If you're hoping to float the Boise River on Friday, August 2 plan accordingly. Public access and parking to Ann Morrison Park via Royal Boulevard, Ann Morrison Park Drive and Americana will close for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow mid-afternoon.

