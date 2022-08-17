City In Idaho Named One Of The Best In The Country For Pool Parties

The temperatures in Idaho this summer have been nothing short of brutal. All of July it seems like we had high temps climb over 100 every day. It had us all dreaming of a breeze and searching of a cool pool to relax in.

Turns out, this summer has been so hot that one of our cities here in Idaho was named one of the best in the country for pool parties. If you've taken a step outside this summer, you'll know that has to be a fact.

What's better than flopping into a pool when it's this hot? Sure, normal parties in the summer are fun. However, nothing can top a pool party in the summer.

Upgraded Points named collected data and made a report of the 20 Best Cities For Pool Parties In 2022. They ranked the 100 largest cities in the country on several factors including average days of precipitation and the number of homes with a pool to see which cities are capable of throwing the best pool party.

Some cities are better equipped to throw a pool party than others. You want hot weather, you want clear skies and no bad weather, and you want places with a lot of pools for you to jump into. You can't throw a pool party without a pool.

Using their criteria, Upgraded Points gave every city scores and then sorted them by those points to see which cities threw the best pool parties. It's no surprise given how hot and dry this summer has been in Idaho that one of our cities made the list.

Let's check it out and see where in the U.S. the best pool parties are being thrown, because according to these results, you don't have to go very far.

Best Cities In The U.S. For Pool Parties These are the best cities in the country for pool parties, according to Upgraded Points. Spoiler: Boise made the list!

Way to go Boise! Coming in at third is amazing, but also no surprise given how insanely hot this summer has been. It's been a great summer for pool parties.

Unless, of course, you're the friend with the pool. If that's the case finding alone time this summer has probably been difficult.

In addition to ranking the 20 best cities for summer pool parties, Upgraded Points also named the 20 worst. Thankfully, that's not the list we made.

Here's a look at the cities that made the bottom of the list. Saving the worst for last.

New Haven, CT

Chicago, IL

New Orleans, LA

Milwaukee, WI

Scranton, PA

Birmingham, AL

Hartford, CT

Washington, DC

Bridgeport, CT

New York, NY

So, looking at the bottom of the list it seems like big cities aren't the place for pool parties. New York City and Chicago were both in the bottom 20 cities, so I think that's telling.

These cities may be great for rooftop parties and clubs, but it's hard to get a pool into the big city. Especially when you also have to deal with the weather in Chicago and NYC. Wild and you never know what it's going to be. So, I understand these results.

It's much different in a big city like Miami where you're going to have warm weather year-round. That's why Vegas is number one on the list. Not only is it Party City USA, it's also very nice weather all 12 months of the year suitable for pool parties.

If you're looking to throw a pool party in Boise here are some great options. Not everyone has a friend with a pool. Thankfully, there are ways to rent one!

Boise Area Pools for Rent on Swimply Have you heard of Swimply? It's basically Airbnb for pools! Here are seven hosts in the Treasure Valley inviting you over for a day of swimming!

