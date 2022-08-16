Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures

Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers.

Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.

The first triple-digit day hit on June 27, when the mercury hit 104º. In total, Boise has had 18 triple-digit days, tying the number of scorching days we had in 2021. 18 isn’t the record, but it’s pretty close. The record number of triple-digit days in a single summer is 20, set back in 2003.

Get our free mobile app

That record may not stand much longer! The Weather Channel is predicting a high of 102º for Tuesday, August 16 and 105º for Wednesday, August 17. If their forecast pans out, Boise will at least tie the record for most triple-digit days in a single summer. It’s still early in the week, but Sunday’s high is 99º. If it pushes just beyond that, we could have a new record.

Even if it doesn’t get into the triple digits on Sunday, there’s still time to break the record this summer. According to historical data from the National Weather Service, the latest in the season the Boise area experienced a triple-digit day was September 14, 2000, when the high temperature peaked at 101º.

The thermometer on the background of the sun. 3d rendering. rommma loading...

While the record isn’t nearly as old, Wednesday could set a new record for August 17. The highest temperature on record for the date was 102º set in 2020.

As the kids are heading back to school, there are fewer places to cool down. The City of Boise has already closed the Fairmont pool for the season. Tuesday, August 16 is the last day of regular hours for the Natatorium and Hydrotube.

In Meridian, the public pool’s last day is Friday, August 19. Roaring Springs adjusts their hours once Boise Schools start their school year. Starting on August, 17 they’ll roll out their “After School Splash” hours and pricing on weekdays. The park’s hours are 4-8 p.m. during “After School Splash.”

Roaring Springs Roaring Springs loading...

In Nampa, the last day of the season at Lakeview Water Park and Lincoln Pool is August 17.

Luckily, there are more than a dozen splash pads around the Treasure Valley that stay open until at least Labor Day weekend, including a brand new one at Orah Brandt Park in Nampa.

12 Totally Free Boise Area Splash Pads Where Kids Can Beat the Heat Looking for a fun place to take the kids once the weather warms up? Here's a comprehensive guide to splash pads in Boise and the surrounding areas!

KEEP READING: 15 Signs Boise Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter According to the Farmer's Almanac, these are some mostly non-weather signs that Boise could be in for a harsh winter. Have you noticed any of them happening?