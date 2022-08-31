9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can’t Miss $3 Movies

Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies?

When we shared how many days of record setting heat Boise was in for this week, many of you said you were “over it” or responded with a simple “ugh.” If you’re trying to make plans that don’t involve baking in the sun, the movies could be the perfect escape! They are, after all, notoriously frigid.

And for one day of Labor Day weekend? They’re also extremely affordable! Saturday, September 3 is National Cinema Day and to celebrate theaters all over the Treasure Valley are discounting tickets to just $3. That’s $3 for any movie, in any format, including some of the specialty formats only available at the Regal Edwards at the Boise Spectrum.

Photo by Meg Boulden on Unsplash

Typically an IMAX ticket for an evening screening costs $18 for an adult. To enjoy the motion enabled, 4DX experience, movie goers normally shell out $18.50. 3D tickets are normally $15.75. Discounting tickets to $3? It adds up to substantial savings. If you normally opt for regular 2D movies because they’re more budget friendly, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting to do!

On National Cinema Day, Edwards is showing Top Gun: Maverick and a reissue of Jaws in IMAX. The 4DX movies are Minions: The Rise of Gru and Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, a reissue of the movie that includes deleted and extended scenes of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire together on screen.

Of course, those formats might not be for everyone. Maybe you would rather relax in one of the recliners at Cinemark’s Majestic (their seats are also heated) or one of the Reel Luxe theaters. They’re in on the fun too! Here’s a look at the theaters listed as participating theaters on the National Cinema Day website.

Boise Area Theaters Participating in National Cinema Day On Saturday, September 22, these local theaters are discounting movie tickets to $3!

