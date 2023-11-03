Boise Area Theaters Celebrate the Holidays with $4 and $5 Christmas Movies

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Some celebrate by decking the halls. Others are ready to dive in head first into listening to Christmas music around the clock. But you? You're all about Christmas movies!

If you feel like Christmas movies are the best part of the holiday season, you'll be so excited to know that some of your favorites are returning to the big screen for a limited engagement. Regal, the owner of the Edwards theaters in the Treasure Valley, sent out an e-blast to "Crown Club Members" that had the announcement hidden in it!

Get our free mobile app

Beginning November 26, Regal is offering four weeks of $5 Christmas movies on Saturdays. This year just the Regal Edwards Boise Spectrum is participating in the holiday cheer! The showtimes are at 1 p.m. and tickets are already on sale. Here's a look at what's playing and when!

Elf | Sunday, November 26 & Saturday, December 9

New Line Cinema New Line Cinema loading...

The Polar Express | Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 17

Castle Rock Entertainment Castle Rock Entertainment loading...

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | Sunday, December 3 & Saturday, December 16

Hughes Entertainment Hughes Entertainment loading...

The Grinch (2018) | Sunday, December 10 & Saturday, December, 23

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

Cinemark's Majestic Cinemas to Show Classic Christmas Movies in 2023

When Cinemark purchased the Majestic in 2019, they brought their incredibly popular "Summer Movie Clubhouse" program with them. While the kids are on summer break, they have special screenings of family-friendly movies with deeply discounted tickets.

The turnout was so great that they decided to do a "Holiday Movie Clubhouse" and will be showing classic Christmas movies for just $4 on select dates in December. Screenings are Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. or Mondays at 6:00 p.m. Here's a look at what's playing and when.

Arthur Christmas | Saturday, December 2 & Monday, December 4

Columbia Pictures Columbia Pictures loading...

The Polar Express | Saturday, December 9 and Monday, December 11

Castle Rock Entertainment Castle Rock Entertainment loading...

The Grinch (2018) | Saturday, December 16 & Monday, December 18

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

What About the Egyptian Theater's Christmas Movies?

Edwards and the Majestic won't be the only theaters in town bringing classic Christmas movies back to the big screen! We talked to our friends at the Egyptian Theater and they confirmed that they will be showing Christmas movies again this December. As soon as the historic theater announces which movies are playing on which days, we'll get you that update so that you can mark the calendar and get your tickets!

KEEP READING: 14 Tiny Towns In and Around Idaho With Incredibly Festive Christmas Names Did you know Idaho is home to one of the most festive zip codes in America? Keep reading to learn more about it and some other festive towns surrounding the Gem State. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

30 Beautifully Festive Christmas Trees In and Around Boise We challenged our listeners to show us their Christmas trees! Here's a sneak peek at what sprung up in living rooms across the Treasure Valley in 2021! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart