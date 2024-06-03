2 Boise Area Theaters Announce 9 Awesome Weeks of $1 Movies

School’s out for summer! While the kids are high fiving each other and are excited for a few months without homework, parents are getting ready to put on another hat.

On top of all of your normal day to day responsibilities you have at home and at the office, you’ve now taken on the role of “Director of Summer Fun and Games.” Do a good job and your kids will ace that “What I Did This Summer” assignment when class starts again this fall. Do a “meh” job and you’ll hear “MOM! I’M BORED! THERE’S NOTHING TO DO” so many times, you’ll start to question your sanity.

That’s where we come in to help! We’ve already shared an extensive guide of where to find all the free splash pads around the Treasure Valley and a list of summer themed “bucket list” adventures. The public pools and Roaring Springs are open. Float season will be here before you know about it.

But there are occasionally some days where it’s too oppressively hot to be outside all day or we may get a rare summer storm that sends everyone scurrying indoors. That’s when this Plan B comes in.

The Edwards theaters at the Boise Spectrum and Nampa Spectrum are taking part in their parent company, Regal’s, Summer Movie Express! During the nine week program, select family friendly movies are discounted to just $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Two movies a week are part of that sweet discount and the showings are at 11 a.m.

While some discount movie programs have slowly increased their ticket price to keep up with rising costs, Regal actually dropped theirs. Summer Movie Express screenings were $2 in 2023.

Don’t live in Boise or Nampa? Meridian’s Majestic Cinema, owned by Cinemark, has a similar program. Their movies are $1.75 and you can see the schedule here.

