17 Fun and FREE Boise Area Splash Pads Where You Can Beat the Heat

After wetter, gloomier than normal April and soggy start to May, the Treasure Valley is finally getting a taste of sunny skies and warmer temperatures! As things warm up, how are you and the family planning on beating the heat?

You’ll probably see this article pop up on our social media pages several times throughout Summer 2024, but on the day that we’re writing this, the Boise River is slowing at 1960 cubic feet per second. While that’s nowhere as dramatic as the flows were at this time last year, it’s still a little bit higher than the 500-1500 cfs that’s considered safe for float season.

According to the official Float the Boise River Facebook page, it’s still possible for flows to increase again and the fire department has not yet cleaned hazards like downed trees out of the water. Ada County Parks and Waterways would also like to see consistent high temperatures before the river opens for float season, because right now the water is very, very cold.

For reference, the earliest the river has opened for float season in the past five years was June 15 in 2021. The latest start day on record was July 29 in 2017. That was the summer after Snowmaggedon.

Roaring Springs is open weekends until Memorial Day, when they’ll shift to a seven day a week schedule. You’ll have a little longer to wait to enjoy the public pools. Boise’s four operating outdoor pools open on Friday, May 31. Nampa’s pools open on June 1 and Meridian’s pool opens on June 3. They’re still working on repairing Caldwell’s pool and it’s not expected to open in 2024.

Splash pads are always a fun option, too! The number of them around the Boise area just keeps growing. Last year, Boise opened a new splash pad at Molenaar Park and the new interactive fountain at Ann Morrison Park. Nampa added a new one at Midway Park too. We know there’s one under construction in Emmett too, but can’t find anything about its status so if you live out in Gem County, give us a shout if you have details!

Most of the splash pads are open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, but occasionally if the weather’s right, they’ll open a few days early. For example, the fountain at the Grove Plaza was on Saturday and Sunday during Mother’s Day weekend!

Bookmark this page for those hot days and remember that schedules are always subject to change due to weather.

