Idaho is Home to One of America’s Best Summertime Lake Towns

Idaho may not border the Pacific Ocean like some of its neighboring states, but there’s certainly no shortage of places to boat, paddle board or relax on the beach.

The Gem State is home to over 2,000 lakes and dozens of small towns that thrive off the tourism the lakes attract. One of those small towns was recently named one of the best places to visit this summer!

Summer has arrived and it’s arrived with a vengeance. Most of the state is experiencing unseasonably high temperatures. The Treasure Valley is shattering heat records left and right. If you’re going to be outside, you definitely want to be by water. We’re sure that’s part of why Thrillist put together a list of “America’s Greatest Lake Towns to Visit This Summer.”

That and the fact that the mindset that you feel when you’re in any lake town is universal. You love the scenery. You adore its small businesses. You’re so relaxed that you start doing math in your head to figure out if you could afford property there. But some lake towns have a little more charm than others and Thrillist combed through over 125,000 of them to narrow it down to the best of the best “summertime lake towns.”

Priest Lake, Idaho found itself on the list! They were charmed by just how many huckleberry-flavored treats you could find at just about any the small town's local businesses and the Beach Trail that follows the shoreline and takes hikers past several incredible summer homes, Hill's Resort and Luby Bay Campground.

The lake itself is 19 miles long and provides a ton of opportunities for everything from boating and tubing, to paddle boarding and kayaking. There are over 70 miles of shoreline offering plenty of places for you to lay down your chairs, towels and umbrella for a day of relaxation. Known as "Idaho's Crown Jewel," Priest Lake also offers plenty of places for biking, camping, hiking and rock climbing.

Plus, it's where you can adventure to Idaho's incredible natural water slide! We say adventure because that trip takes you down a signless, gravel road beyond a popular campground. If you're good at navigating trails, you should be able to find it.

It's really cool to see a little town in Idaho dominate a list that also lists much more well-known lake towns like Lake Tahoe, Lake Havasu City and Branson, Missouri (home of the Ozarks.)

