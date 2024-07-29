This Color Car Gets The Most Speeding Tickets in Idaho

If your parents helped you purchase your first car, they likely had some sort of control over what car ended up in the driveway. Ours was a bright red, 2004 Chevy Cavalier and trust us, our parents had plenty to say before the ink was dry on the paperwork.

There was nothing extraordinary about that car. Sure, it was brand new but it was extremely affordable with all the points our parents earned with their GM credit card leading up to the purchase. Our dad really took that “what’s the most important feature for you” thing seriously. At 16, our world revolved around the music we were into so we said a CD player. We didn’t know that meant we’d get a CD player, but no automatic locks, automatic windows or anti-lock brakes.

The only thing flash about it? Well, that was the color and that’s what our parents worried about. They were firm believers in the urban legend that red cars get the most speeding tickets because the color stands out to patrolling officers. They also believed red cars were more expensive to insure for that reason.

In reality, police aren't looking for a certain color car to pull over. They’re looking for drivers who are breaking driving laws. Yes, that could mean speeding but it could also mean texting while driving, following too closely, making illegal U-turns or running a red light. Your driving behavior, not the color of your car, is what plays the biggest role in you getting pulled over.

They’re not more expensive to insure either. Allstate explains that the color of your car has nothing to do with your insurance rate. Most insurance companies are more interested in the make/model of your car, your driving history, the age of the driver, and a few other factors.

Even with all that explained, you know that someone was going to rank which car colors get the most tickets, and here’s what we found out!

What Make and Model Gets Pulled Over the Most Often?

Insurify ranked all the major brands based on the percentage of its drivers who have a speeding ticket on their record. According to their deep-dive driving, Infinity drivers are most likely to get a speeding ticket. And they’re far more likely to get pulled over behind the wheel of a G37 than a QX60. According to their database, 8.7% of Infiniti drivers have a speeding violation.

BMW ranked #9 on the list with 7.4% of their drivers with a speeding violation on their record. While the brand itself is lower on the Top 10 list, Insurify found that BMW i3 drivers are the most cited. 17.6% of those drivers were busted for speeding. We’re a little surprised because this thing doesn’t look sporty or fun at all.

What Color Car Gets Pulled Over the Most?

According to American Auto Insurance, the color car that gets pulled over speeding the most is white and that may be simply because of the law of averages. Their report explains that white has been the most popular car color in America for more than a decade.

iSeeCars.com, a tool designed to help motorists find the cheapest deals on used cars, dove into it even deeper and discovered that white cars were the #8 most affordable last year with an average price tag of $35,503. That must be good enough for Idaho, because 29.2% of drivers are behind the wheel of a white vehicle, making it the most popular color in the state too.

