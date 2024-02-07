You May Be Driving One of The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho

As a vehicle owner, it’s one of the worst possible nightmares you could face. You walk out to the parking lot, driveway or road where you left your vehicle, only to find that it’s vanished. If you examine the stolen vehicle data, you’ll quickly realize that car thieves have a “type.”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s most recent report, the number of vehicles stolen across the country continues to grow at an alarming rate. The latest data looks at vehicles reported stolen in 2022 and that number jumped another 7% from the previous year.

When they assembled the data for their report, they ranked every state and 390 metropolitans by their car theft rates and it was uncomfortable for the Pacific Northwest. Washington jumped from #6 to #3. Oregon jumped from #5 to #4. While Nevada might not be considered PNW, it does neighbor Idaho. They stayed flat at #8.

As far as the Top 10 metropolitan “host spots?” Portland was #5 on the list for the second year in a row. Seattle jumped from #9 to #7.

So how did Idaho stack up when it came to car thefts? Pretty good! The Gem State ranked #39 on a list that also included Puerto Rico and Washington DC. There were 1,766 car thefts reported in 2022, down about 4% from the previous year.

Of the six Idaho metros they measured, three saw an increase in thefts and three saw a decrease in thefts. Pocatello ranked the worst on the list of 390, coming in at #280. While they’re still the Idaho city where statistically you’re most likely to get your car stolen, the number of vehicle thefts were down there by 41%. Boise ranked #329 and saw car thefts by 3.3%.

The report breaks down the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in every state, so when you look at the 1,766 that went missing in Idaho, which makes and models did thieves target in 2022? Here’s how the numbers broke down.

