Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 8 Most Wanted Criminals?

At the end of March, Idaho made national headlines for a crime that seemed like it was written for the movies. One of the suspects in the case briefly appeared on the Idaho Depart of Correction “Most Wanted List.” While he and his accomplice were captured about 36 hours after his escape, there are still eight suspects that IDOC is looking to capture.

In the early morning hours of March 20, IDOC took Skylar Meade to Saint Alphonsus in Boise to receive treatment for self-inflicted wounds. While they were about to load him back into the ambulance, the officers were allegedly ambushed by Nicholas Umphenour. Before being arrested in Twin Falls, the two men allegedly fled to Northern Idaho where they’re suspected of killing two men.

One of them, Gerald Henderson, had a history with Umphenour. Henderson opened his home to him while he was having trouble at his own home as a teenager. They’re believed to have also killed James Mauney, an elderly man who was out walking his dogs, before stealing his minivan.

Since their arrests about 36 hours after Meade’s escape, two women were also arrested in connection with the coordinated attack. One of those women has her preliminary hearing in Twin Falls County on Friday, April 5. The other three have their preliminary hearings in Ada County, Monday April 8.

While we’re sure that people will be interested to see what happens to Meade, Umphenhour and their associates next, people will also be keeping their eye on two potential death penalty cases.

At press time, jury selection is underway for the Chad Daybell trial. Daybell faces first degree murder charges for the deaths of his first wife, Tammy and his wife, Lori Vallow’s, two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow did NOT waive her right to a speedy trial, which was a major factor in the death penalty being taken off the table for her case. She was sentenced to life in prison last May. Daybell DID waive his right to a speedy trial, giving the prosecution and defense teams time to prepare for a capital punishment trial. They will select 18 jurors, six of which will be alternates, to determine Daybell’s fate.

Meanwhile in Latah County, we’re waiting to see when the trial for Bryan Kohberger may begin. He’s accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off campus home in November 2022. It looks like the earliest the trial will begin is Spring 2025, but Kohberger’s lawyer would like to start midsummer of the same year.

In both these high profile cases, the suspects are and have been behind bars for quite some time. While the names on this list are nowhere near as well known, there are several criminals that the Idaho Department of Corrections haven’t been able to locate. Do you recognize any of these names or faces on their most wanted list?

