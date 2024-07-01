Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals?

At the end of June, Boise residents woke up to a disturbing headline from the Boise Police Department.

June 29 wasn’t just another Saturday in downtown Boise. With temperatures hovering just under 100, hundreds of people flocked to Downtown’s patios for dinner and cocktails like they would any other gorgeous Saturday evening, but Downtown was also hosting a large event. Thousands of spectators were enjoying the Twilight Criterium bike race at Cecil D. Andrus Park

As the men’s race wrapped up and the awards ceremony began, Boise Police responded to calls of a hit and run accident just a few blocks away. According to a post they made on social media, the department investigated multiple crashes on Main Street between 6th and 11th.

The next morning, they said that 46 year-old Jacob Miller faces two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. Two women are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the hit and run. Miller also struck other vehicles as he fled the scene. He was eventually apprehended in Southeast Boise.

Boise’s just not used to waking up to headlines like that, because even though we’re growing, the city still feels like a safe place to be. And it is. Our property crime rate is 7.84 points lower than the national average. Our violent crime rate is 1.5 points lower.

Look at Idaho as a whole? Those numbers look even better. Idaho’s violent crime rate is 2.41, while the national average is 4. The Gem State’s property crime rate is 9.27, while the national average is 20.

Idaho's Most Wanted for July 2024

Those low numbers are, no doubt, in part because of the great job our local law enforcement does to keep the community safe. Even with the hard work they do every day, there are still several criminals that have eluded them. The Idaho Department of Correction says they haven’t been able to locate these individuals. Do you recognize any of them?

