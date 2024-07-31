One of America’s Best Hiking Trails is Waiting For You in Idaho

Whether you live in Idaho or you’re just passing through, hitting the trails for a hike is basically a right of passage. There are hundreds of trails across the Gem State, so opinions of which one is the “best” varies depending on who you ask!

According to Kuhl, a travel and clothing brand, the most popular train in Idaho is just minutes outside of Downtown Boise. In early July, they updated a list sorted through the top 20 trails in each state, analyzed their reviews and ratings on popular hiking website AllTrails, tallied how many times they appeared on Google searches and how often they were tagged on Instagram. Topped with its majestic cross, the Ridge to Rivers trails leading to Tablerock were named the most popular trail in the state.

Others may tell you Stack Rock or Hulls Gulch are superior hikes/trail runs. Personally? We fall down a lot, so we spend more time doing our running on the Boise Greenbelt but before a bad fall on Sidewinder disfigured our left knee forever, we ran trails while training for the Race to Robie Creek. We felt most comfortable on Ridge Crest, Central Ridge and Shane’s Loop. We loved that view from Shane’s Loop.

The USA Today tried to settle that debate by releasing a list of the 10 Best Hiking Trails in America. While none of the trails near Boise made the list, Idaho did claim at least one of the coveted 10 spots!

Sitting at #8 is “Scenic Overlook via Bald Mountain Trail” in Ketchum. In naming the Wood River Valley trail to the list they said:

This pleasant 3.5-mile trail leads to the Scenic Overlook on the side of Bald Mountain, where you'll be welcomed with awe-inspiring views of Ketchum and Sun Valley. There's an elevation gain of 951 feet, but the incline is fairly gradual.

According to AllTrails, the out-and-back hike takes about two hours to finish and it’s beautiful between May-October. Their users gave it a 4.6 star rating based on 875 reviews that mention how the trail’s natural beauty gets even better at sunrise and sunset. Just make sure you pack some bug spray if you give it a try!

