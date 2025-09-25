Idahoans love the outdoors! From hiking in the foothills to camping in the mountains, it’s part of what makes living in the Gem State so appealing. But trails and open spaces aren’t just places that we’re sharing with other outdoor enthusiasts. We’re also sharing them with wildlife that calls Idaho home.

Some of those animals are cool to spot from a distance, but if you get too close? You may be putting yourself in real danger. That’s why following the wrong set of paw prints could be a critical mistake!

Personally, you’ll never find me in the backcountry or even straying too far into the foothills. I have a terrible sense of direction and the idea of being that far away from civilization without cell service has zero appeal to me. I do, however, spend countless hours running. Most of that time it’s on the Boise Greenbelt where a few of these animals have been spotted.

Other times? It’s Warren Wagon Road in McCall. I’ll never forget the year that there were bear sightings there a few days before we went to do the Payette Lake Run. My husband was convinced I was going to be eaten by a bear all because I decided “running is fun.” Thankfully, the homeowners secured their trash so the 18-mile course was bear-free and the only thing chasing me was the finish line clock.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

With that in mind, we put together a gallery of paw prints you should really think twice about following. If you see them, it’s a good idea to turn around!

Author's Note: If you're reading this story on Newsbreak the gallery of animal tracks may not load correctly. Please visit our website HERE to view it correctly.