You know the expression about Idaho’s weather, right? If you don’t like it, wait five minutes and it'll change. While that’s always going to be true, it’s safe to assume that we’re through the chilliest spring days.

Now that the weather is warming up, you’re probably noticing more and more bugs in your yard, your garage and even your house. I know we’re experiencing that at the station right now! There’s a giant spider playing hide and seek with me in the studio and I’m too scared of it to squish it, so we’re just uncomfortably coexisting.

READ MORE: What You Need To Know About These "Killer" Wasps in Idaho

Experts Warn: Beware of These Dangerous “Bugs” All Over Idaho

abadonian abadonian loading...

According to the experts, spring is usually when you’ll start to see pests like ants, spiders and termites. As we transition in the summer, Idaho experiences a surge in insects that buzz and bite (mosquitoes) or sting (bees and wasps.)

Get our free mobile app

Many of the bugs in Idaho will, at worst, just annoy you or freak you out a little bit. However, there are several whose bites and stings could lead to some serious health risks for humans. Some are known to be carriers of potentially deadly illnesses like West Nile Virus or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Even in non-fatal cases, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can lead to the amputation of arms, legs, fingers or toes.

Others’ stings may cause a serious allergic reaction resulting in shock, cardiac arrest or unconsciousness.

Which Insects Should Idahoans Be Hyper Vigilant Of?

JasonOndreicka JasonOndreicka loading...

Field & Stream, a publication that’s been around for more than 125 years, has shared a “taxonomically laid-back” list of the “12 Deadliest Insects in the World.” What that means is that they also included spiders on the list, even though they’re technically arachnids.

To our dismay, five of the deadly dozen call Idaho home and are active right now. Here’s a look at the ones you should be very, very careful around!

5 of the World's Most Deadly Insects Are in Idaho Right Now Field & Stream, an outdoor publication that's been around for more than 125 years, put together a list of the most deadly insects (and arachnids, they admitted to being "taxonomically laid back" in their article) in the world. Five of them can be found in Idaho! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart