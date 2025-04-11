Idaho Should Be on High Alert For These 9 Extremely Toxic Plants

When it comes to the spring and summer months, Idahoans who love being outdoors are absolutely spoiled. The Gem State is full of spectacular landscapes to explore and many of them mere minutes to just a few hours away from our front door!

Whether you enjoy running, hiking or mountain biking, the Ridge to Rivers trail system is one of the most breathtaking places to stretch your legs. There are trails for just about every level. Many take you high up into the foothills to take in incredible views but if you don’t feel like doing much climbing, there are awesome flatter/equally pretty trails. We’re big fans of Gold Finch and Owl’s Roost on days that we want to stay low to the ground.

Expand further outside of Boise, you'll find one of the 10 Best Hiking Trails in America waiting for you in Ketchum. Plus, if you’re into camping our national forests are fun places to be when the warm weather takes hold.

Beware of Idaho’s 9 Dangerous Toxic Plants

You’ll find a lot of vegetation in any of these places and often, the plants are very pretty looking. However, there are several that pose serious danger to people and pets. We’re talking danger beyond the unpleasant, itchy rash you’d get wandering through Poison Ivy that pops up along the Greenbelt and other trails.

The plants on this list are so toxic, that eating parts of them could actually kill you. While not all of them may look edible to you, your kids may be going through that phase where they’ll put anything in their mouths.

And some of these resemble tasty berries or onions, but you shouldn’t be baking pies or topping burgers with them.

You’ll find all of these listed in a United States Forest Service pamphlet about poisonous plants in Idaho. We pulled out the ones that have the most unpleasant or lethal effects when touched or ingested.

