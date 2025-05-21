Urgent Safety Warnings Issued for Hikers Using Trails in Idaho

Whether you’re into hiking, mountain biking or trail running, we’re so spoiled by the incredible trail systems spread through Idaho. As the weather warms up, more and more people are flocking to the foothills to unplug.

One of the best parts of living in the Boise area is the fact that the Ridge to Rivers trail system offers an option for everyone, no matter your level of fitness. If you want to do a lot of climbing, there are trails like Cervidae Peak and Shaw Mountain that take you up to some of the best views in the area.

After superman-ing down Sidewinder and ripping my knee open a few years ago, I’m a little skittish about trying those more difficult trails. However, I love the Gold Finch-Chickadee Ridge-Owls Roost Loop that starts behind Camel’s Back Park. It’s got just enough climbing that you’ll appreciate the view, but has fairly level footing and won’t leave you with noodle legs when you finish.

Boise’s not the only area of the state with great trails. USA Today put the “Scenic Overlook via Bald Mountain” trail on their list of the 10 Best Hiking Trails in America in 2024. Tubbs Hill is a pretty famous place to hike in Coeur d’Alene, too.

Trail Safety in Idaho Should Be a Priority

No matter which part of the state your favorite trail is in, hiking in Idaho gives you space to just be. It’s your time to think and enjoy the beauty that Idaho offers.

However, if you’re hitting the trails for the first time this year it’s always good to brush up on the latest safety tips from the officials who know the trails better than anyone else. Here’s what to know before you go.