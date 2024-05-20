Stunning Idaho Lake Named One of the Best Lakes in America

Depending when you stumble upon this list, we’re either counting down to the unofficial start of summer in Idaho or temperatures have already soared into the triple digits. Idahoans know that one of the BEST ways to beat the heat is a day at the lake!

Idahoans are pretty spoiled when it comes to lakes. According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, there are more than 2,000 lakes in the state.

Spring Shores Marina at Lucky Peak is close enough to Downtown Boise that you can put in a full eight hour workday and have plenty of time before sunset to unwind on the boat.

Maybe it was all those Fourth of Julys where we made questionable decisions on North Beach, but Payette Lake has always been one of our favorites. Even though McCall’s effectively put an end to those wild Independence Day parties on the beach with an alcohol ban, spending time on Payette Lake in the summer is still a must. If you’re a runner? The loop around the lake on Warren Wagon Road is challenging, but absolutely gorgeous.

And Bear Lake? Its turquoise blue water is so jaw dropping that it’s been nicknamed the “Caribbean of the Rockies.” We have to share the 20 mile long, eight mile wide lake with Utah. A pamphlet the Beehive State put together explains that Bear Lake gets that gorgeous color from microscopic particles of white-colored limestone reflecting the water’s natural blue hue back to the surface.

As terrific as a day on, in or around these lakes can be, none of them are vying for the title of “Best Lake in the U.S.” That’s an honor reserved for Lake Coeur d’Alene in Northern Idaho! The USA Today’s 10 Best Awards is currently trying to narrow down their list of contenders from 20 lakes to the final 10 and Lake Coeur d’Alene is in the running.

In selecting the lake for the opportunity to be known as the best lake in the country, USA Today said:

The idyllic beauty of northern Idaho is on full display across Lake Coeur d'Alene, a stunning natural feature that was formed during the last ice age. In addition to playing a prominent role in Indigenous Schitsu'umsh history, the lake is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and bird-watching during the warmer months.

While that’s all true, one of OUR favorite things about Lake Coeur d’Alene is what’s hiding beneath the water. We took one of the lake cruises through Coeur d’Alene Cruises and were fascinated by the tales the crew told us about the number of shipwrecks scattered along the bottom of the lake.

At first that sounds morbid, but nothing catastrophic sunk the old steamboats. Back in the day, it was easier to remove valuable parts that could be reused and sink the boats than dispose of them by any other means. We’ve written about the shipwreck graveyard beneath the lake before. If you want to learn more and see some very cool pictures, you can click HERE.

At press time, Lake Coeur d’Alene was in position to make the Top 10! They were ranked #9 when we voted. Voting for the category is open through Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT. We should know if Lake Coeur d’Alene officially gets named one of the best lakes in America when they reveal the final results on June 12.

