Have you ever rolled into a town in Idaho and felt completely out of place? You felt like the locals were giving you the side-eye and you couldn’t figure out why. It seemed like they were judging something, but you couldn’t tell if it was your car, your clothes or your coffee order.

My job keeps me so busy that I don’t get to travel within the state very often, short of a yearly trip to McCall Winter Carnival. But back before I took on a leadership role and had time to train for marathons? I traveled to a lot of different areas of the state to race and there were definitely certain places where I got that same vibe you’ve felt.

Don’t worry. It’s not you. It’s them. Some parts of Idaho just radiate that “we’re fancier than you” feeling. In other words, they’re snobby.

Deep down, we know it’s probably just confidence or pride, but we decided to have a little fun with Idaho snobbery and ask AI to help determine the 15 Snobbiest cities in Idaho and ChatGPT did not disappoint.

You’ll need a sense of humor to appreciate this list. ChatGPT took some U.S. Census data and other stats tied to wealth and status to compile the rankings. We’re talking about everything from home values to college degree rates.

Here’s the final result, complete with a zinger for each of the cities on the list. Which Idaho city will be named the snobbiest of them all?

The 15 Snobbiest Cities in Idaho in 2025: Complete Countdown If you don't have a sense of humor, you may want to leave now. We asked ChatGPT to use census data to determine the 15 snobbiest cities in the Gem State. Based on everything from household income to the number of people working in management, here's the countdown to #1!