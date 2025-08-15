Buying a home is a big life decision. With Boise’s housing market as ridiculous as it is, you want to make sure that you’re picking a house that you can call home for a long time. What factors are playing into your decision?

“Can I afford this home” is probably the #1 concern on your list. That’s understandable. You want a nice home, but at the same time you want to make sure you’ve got enough left in your bank account to cover necessities like food, gas, bills and maybe a fun family outing here and there. It’s certainly not easy to strike that balance in 2025.

READ MORE: 15 Reasons You Should Absolutely NOT Move to Boise

According to Realtor.com, the median listing price in Boise is a jaw-dropping $609,000. It’s not your imagination. That’s trending up 10.7% year-over-year.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re raising kids, the wish list gets even longer. You’re considering safety and proximity to good schools. You also want it to feel like a special place that will create lasting memories your kids will tell their kids about one day.

I was lucky enough to grow up in a neighborhood like that. Summers revolved around our swim and tennis club that was just a short bike ride away, no matter what part of the neighborhood you lived in. Our parents sent us from morning swim or tennis lessons and said don’t come home until dinner.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

It’s where so many of us discovered the discipline of showing up for team practices. It was where a lot of us landed our first jobs as lifeguards or at the snack bar. It’s where the whole neighborhood gathered for end-of-summer bonfires. My husband and I aren’t planning to have kids, but that’s the sort of neighborhood that I hope my sister’s found for my niece and nephew.

So which neighborhoods in Boise offer that same kind of experience? According to Niche.com, there are 10 that stand out from the rest. Using factors like public school quality, cost of living and access to outdoor activities, they ranked 27 different neighborhoods. These are the ones that came out on top.

Author's Note: If you're reading this story on Newsbreak, the app may NOT show you the gallery of 10 neighborhoods. The human who wrote this would appreciate you checking out our website HERE to see the list.

The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2025 Niche.com applied their methodology to nearly 30 neighborhoods in the City of Boise. After grading neighborhoods on quality of schools, safety, access to family amenities and other factors, they determined these are the 10 neighborhoods where you'd love to raise Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart